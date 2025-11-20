Wolanin signs tryout with Bruins

The Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Christian Wolanin to a professional tryout contract.

Wolanin was a Calder Cup champion with Abbotsford last season and captured the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s outstanding defenseman in 2022-23. In 238 career AHL games with Abbotsford, Ontario and Belleville, he has recorded 24 goals and 153 assists for 177 points along with a plus-26 rating.

The seven-year pro tallied 10 points in 17 postseason games for the Canucks last spring, including scoring the overtime winner in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals vs. Texas.

A fourth-round pick by Ottawa in the 2015 NHL Draft, Wolanin has collected six goals and 17 assists in 86 career NHL games with Ottawa, Los Angeles, Buffalo and Vancouver.