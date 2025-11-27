Wolf Pack ink Walcott to tryout

The Hartford Wolf Pack have signed forward Daniel Walcott to a professional tryout contract.

Walcott enters his 11th professional season after spending the last 10 years with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch. He is the Crunch franchise’s all-time leader with 494 games played, totaling 56 goals and 91 assists for 147 points.

Walcott added two goals and seven assists in 41 postseason games, helping Syracuse reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2017.

A native of Ile Perrot, Que., Walcott was a five-time recipient of Syracuse’s team IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award, and won the overall Yanick Dupré Memorial Award in 2023-24.

Originally selected by the New York Rangers in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Walcott made his pro debut with the Wolf Pack on Apr. 19, 2015. He has also appeared in one NHL game, debuting for Tampa Bay on May 10, 2021, at Florida.