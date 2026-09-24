Wolf Pack to retire Smyth’s number 11

The Hartford Wolf Pack have announced that Brad Smyth will have his number 11 retired in an on-ice ceremony prior to the club’s game on Mar. 6, 2027, against the Syracuse Crunch.

Smyth will become the second player in Wolf Pack history to have his number retired, joining teammate Ken Gernander (#12).

A 2019 inductee into the AHL Hall of Fame, Smyth played parts of six seasons with the Wolf Pack, ranking second in games played with 345. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in both goals with 184 and points with 365. Additionally, Smyth was a member of the 2000 Calder Cup champion Wolf Pack team, scoring 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) during the postseason.

Smyth ranks 13th all-time in AHL history in goals with 326 and 33rd all-time in points with 667. He led the league in goals twice, including a 50-goal season with Hartford in 2000-01. He was also selected as a First Team AHL All-Star twice during his Wolf Pack tenure, and represented the club at the 2001 AHL All-Star Classic.