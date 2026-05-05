Wolves attack early, Stars fade in Game 5

A lightning-fast start was all the Chicago Wolves needed on Tuesday night to knock out Texas in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the teams’ Central Division semifinal series at Allstate Arena.

Ryan Suzuki and Josiah Slavin gave the Wolves a 2-0 lead before the game was a minute old, Suzuki went on to record a hat trick and Cayden Primeau (3-2) made 25 saves in Chicago’s 6-1 victory.

The Wolves move on to face the winner of the other division semifinal between Grand Rapids and Manitoba.

Kole Lind got the Stars on the board 5:52 into the second period, but Viktor Neuchev restored Chicago’s two-goal lead before the intermission and the Wolves tacked on three more in the third.

Bradly Nadeau, celebrating his 21st birthday, had a pair of assists for Chicago, which improved to 10-3 all-time in winner-take-all Calder Cup Playoff games.

(Chicago wins series, 3-2)

Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 28 – TEXAS 2, Chicago 0

Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 30 – Chicago 5, TEXAS 4 (OT)

Game 3 – Sat., May 2 – CHICAGO 2, Texas 1

Game 4 – Sun., May 3 – Texas 5, CHICAGO 4 (OT)

Game 5 – Tue., May 5 – CHICAGO 6, Texas 1