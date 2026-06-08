Wolves best in the West after downing Eagles in Game 7

Ryan Suzuki scored the go-ahead goal 3:46 into the third period to send the Chicago Wolves to a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Eagles and a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Finals.

The Game 7 win gives the Wolves their sixth conference championship in 25 seasons as members of the American Hockey League. They will face the Toronto Marlies in the Finals beginning Friday night in Rosemont, Ill.

By rallying to defeat the Eagles, Chicago became the 10th team in AHL history to go on the road and win both Game 6 and Game 7 of a playoff series. All four of their wins in the series were by a one-goal margin.

Suzuki and Noah Philp each notched a goal and an assist, Juuso Välimäki recorded two assists and Amir Miftakhov – starting his second game in as many nights in place of Cayden Primeau – made 39 saves.

Bradly Nadeau and Ivan Ryabkin had the other goals for the Wolves, who led 2-0 before the Eagles pulled even on goals by Wyatt Aamodt at 1:47 of the second period and Jason Polin 14 seconds into the third.

Colorado captain Jayson Megna, back in the lineup after missing the previous 10 games, scored with 1:10 left in regulation to get his team within a goal late.

Chicago’s win secures the third Calder Cup Finals appearance in the last eight seasons for a Carolina Hurricanes affiliate (Chicago in 2022, Charlotte in 2019).

Led by Spiros Anastas, who took over as head coach on Dec. 12, the Wolves finished second in the Central Division during the regular season with a record of 36-21-8-7 (87 points). They are 10-6 through three playoff rounds, having gotten past the Texas Stars (3-2) and Grand Rapids Griffins (3-1) before eliminating Colorado (4-3).

Established in 1990, the AHL’s Western Conference championship trophy honors the late Robert W. Clarke. Mr. Clarke served as the Chairman of the AHL’s Board of Governors from 1967-94, and in 1956 he played an instrumental role in the formation of the Rochester Americans, one of the most successful franchises in AHL history.

(Chicago wins series, 4-3)

Game 1 – Thu., May 28 – Chicago 3, COLORADO 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 30 – COLORADO 5, Chicago 2

Game 3 – Tue., June 2 – Colorado 3, CHICAGO 2

Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – CHICAGO 2, Colorado 1

Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – Colorado 7, CHICAGO 3

Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Chicago 3, COLORADO 2

Game 7 – Mon., June 8 – Chicago 4, COLORADO 3