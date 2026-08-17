Wolves’ captain Slavin returning on two-year deal

The Chicago Wolves have re-signed captain Josiah Slavin to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Slavin enters his sixth professional season and third with the Wolves after helping Chicago reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2025-26. The winger recorded six goals and 19 assists for 25 points in 69 regular-season games before adding three goals and four assists in 21 postseason outings.

Originally a seventh-round selection by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2018 NHL Draft, Slavin has skated in 336 AHL games with Chicago, Toronto, San Diego and Rockford, tallying 56 goals and 71 assists for 127 points.

The Colorado College product has collected one assist in 17 career NHL games, playing for Chicago and Carolina.