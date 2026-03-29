Wolves clinch playoff berth

The Chicago Wolves clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday evening, with a 3-2 overtime loss to Milwaukee coupled with Iowa’s 4-3 shootout loss to Rockford.

The Wolves will be looking for their fourth Calder Cup championship, having won titles in 2002, 2008 and 2022.

Chicago is one of five teams who will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division; the top three clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place finishers will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.