News

Wolves deliver knockout blow to Griffins

by AHL PR

Noah Philp scored twice, Cayden Primeau made 33 saves and the Chicago Wolves eliminated the Central Division champion Grand Rapids Griffins with a 3-2 win in Game 4 of their best-of-five series at Allstate Arena on Thursday night.

Chicago will take on the Colorado Eagles in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 1 scheduled for next Thursday in Loveland, Colo. It will be the Wolves’ seventh conference finals appearance since joining the AHL in 2001-02.

Meanwhile, Grand Rapids’ loss leaves no division champions among the AHL’s final four teams for just the second time since 1997.

Philp broke a 0-0 tie with two minutes remaining in the second period, and he added another goal 4:02 into the third. They were Philp’s first two points of the series.

Justin Robidas then netted his third goal of the series with 3:56 to play to make it 3-0, and that proved to be the game-winning tally as the Griffins scored twice late with Michal Postava off for an extra attacker. Eduards Tralmaks spoiled Primeau’s shutout bid with 2:47 remaining, and Sheldon Dries deflected in a shot from Michael Brandsegg-Nygård with 14.9 seconds to go.

Postava, who started all eight postseason games for the Griffins, turned aside 18 of 21 shots in the loss.

(Chicago wins series, 3-1)
Game 1 – Thu., May 14 – Chicago 2, GRAND RAPIDS 1
Game 2 – Sat., May 16 – Chicago 4, GRAND RAPIDS 3 (OT)
Game 3 – Tue., May 19 – Grand Rapids 4, CHICAGO 3 (OT)
Game 4 – Thu., May 21 – CHICAGO 3, Grand Rapids 2

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