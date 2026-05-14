Wolves eke past Griffins in Game 1

Josiah Slavin scored 6:48 into the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and send the Chicago Wolves to a 2-1 victory over Grand Rapids in Game 1 of their Central Division finals series on Thursday night at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins host Game 2 on Saturday.

Joel Nyström feathered a perfect back-door pass that Slavin banged in from the bottom of the right-wing circle for his second goal of the playoffs. Both of Slavin’s postseason tallies have been game-winning scores.

Justin Robidas also scored for the Wolves, and Cayden Primeau (4-2) turned away 23 shots.

Eduards Tralmaks had the Griffins’ goal, breaking a scoreless deadlock with 5:19 to play in the second period. Michal Postava (3-2) finished with 30 saves.

(Chicago leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 14 – Chicago 2, GRAND RAPIDS 1

Game 2 – Sat., May 16 – Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7:00

Game 3 – Tue., May 19 – Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 4 – Thu., May 21 – Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sat., May 23 – Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern