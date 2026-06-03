Wolves hold off Eagles, tie West Finals at 2-2

Cayden Primeau made 33 saves as the Chicago Wolves evened up the Western Conference Finals with a 2-1 win over the Colorado Eagles in Game 4 at Allstate Arena on Wednesday.

The Wolves host the pivotal Game 5 on Friday (8 ET, ) before the series shifts back to Colorado for Game 6 and (if necessary) Game 7.

The game was scoreless past the halfway point of regulation until Bradly Nadeau set up Justin Robidas for a shorthanded goal with 9:08 left in the second period. It was the Wolves’ second shorthanded marker in as many games.

Nadeau then made it 2-0 with 1:21 gone in the third, putting a wrister over the shoulder of Trent Miner for his second goal of the series and third of the playoffs.

The Eagles broke through with 8:39 to play when Alex Barré-Boulet put a shot off the far post and in for his fifth goal of the postseason.

Primeau (8-5) made 17 of his 33 stops in the third period as the Wolves held on for the victory. Miner (10-4) turned aside 27 shots for the Eagles, allowing two goals or fewer for the 11th time in his 14 playoff starts.

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1 – Thu., May 28 – Chicago 3, COLORADO 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 30 – COLORADO 5, Chicago 2

Game 3 – Tue., June 2 – Colorado 3, CHICAGO 2

Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – CHICAGO 2, Colorado 1

Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00

Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Chicago at Colorado, 8:05

*Game 7 – Mon., June 8 – Chicago at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern