Wolves’ Nadeau named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Chicago Wolves forward Bradly Nadeau has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 25, 2026.

Nadeau, who recorded four goals and three assists for seven points along with a plus-5 rating in three games last week, becomes the first player to win the award twice this season.

To begin the week, Nadeau was a key factor in Chicago erasing four-goal deficits on consecutive nights in Cleveland. Down 5-1 late in the second period on Wednesday, Nadeau picked up a goal and an assist in regulation before scoring the overtime winner to give the Wolves a 6-5 victory. Then on Thursday, trailing 6-2 with less than 16 minutes to play, Nadeau scored twice more and added another assist as Chicago scratched out a point in an eventual 7-6 overtime loss. Finally, Nadeau picked up an assist on Saturday to help the Wolves to a 4-1 win at Rockford.

A first-round choice (30th overall) by Carolina in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old Nadeau has recorded 17 goals and 21 assists for 38 points and is tied for third in the AHL with a plus-23 rating in 30 games for the Wolves this season. He has also skated in eight games with the Hurricanes, scoring his first career NHL goal on Oct. 30 against the New York Islanders. The native of St-François-de-Madawaska, N.B., earned selections to the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL Top Prospects Team in 2024-25 after he became one of just five players in AHL history to register a 30-goal season before the age of 20, and has been named to participate in next month’s AHL All-Star Classic.