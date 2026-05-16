Wolves rally to take Game 2, grab 2-0 series lead

Felix Unger Sörum scored his second goal of the night with 5:14 gone in overtime as Chicago took a 2-0 series lead with a 4-3 win at Grand Rapids on Saturday night.

The Wolves head home with a chance to wrap up the best-of-five Central Division finals series at Allstate Arena on Tuesday.

Charles Alexis Legault kept an errant clearing attempt in at the blue line and wristed a shot on net, where Unger Sörum redirected it past Michal Postava to give the Wolves their second consecutive road win over the Central Division champion Griffins to take control of the series.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård notched a goal and two assists during the first 12:04 of the game as the Griffins opened up an early 3-1 lead. Sheldon Dries and Eduards Tralmaks scored power-play goals, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka recorded two assists.

But the Wolves began their comeback when Ivan Ryabkin scored with 3:13 left in the second period, and Cal Foote tied the game on a rush with Josiah Slavin with 6:04 remaining in regulation.

Cayden Primeau (5-2) made 36 saves, stopping the last 30 shots he faced on the night. He also registered an assist on the game-tying goal.

Postava (3-3) made 25 saves for Grand Rapids, allowing more than two goals in a game for the first time this postseason. It was the first time all year that the Griffins lost a game that they had led after 20 minutes (27-1-0-0).

(Chicago leads series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 14 – Chicago 2, GRAND RAPIDS 1

Game 2 – Sat., May 16 – Chicago 4, GRAND RAPIDS 3 (OT)

Game 3 – Tue., May 19 – Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 4 – Thu., May 21 – Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sat., May 23 – Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern