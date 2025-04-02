Wolves secure return to postseason

The Chicago Wolves clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday by virtue of their 4-3 win at Grand Rapids.

Chicago is returning to the postseason for the first time since winning the Calder Cup in 2022.

The Wolves have been one of the most successful franchises in the AHL since they joined the league in 2001, making five trips to the Calder Cup Finals and winning three championships.

Chicago will be one of five teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division; the top three teams will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place finishers square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.