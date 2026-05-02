Wolves squeeze by Stars in Game 3

Ryan Suzuki scored in the final minute of the second period, and it proved to be the game-winner as Chicago defeated Texas, 2-1, in Game 3 of the teams’ Central Division semifinal series at Allstate Arena on Saturday evening.

With a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series, the Wolves can advance with another victory in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon (4 ET, ).

Suzuki’s goal was the first postseason tally of his six-year pro career. Noah Philp also scored for the Wolves, and Cayden Primeau (2-1) made 27 saves as Chicago earned its second win in a row after being shut out in Game 1.

Jack Becker scored the only goal for the Stars early in the third period. Texas has been held to two goals in the last 114 minutes of play in the series.

Rémi Poirier (1-2) stopped 26 shots in defeat.

(Chicago leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 28 – TEXAS 2, Chicago 0

Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 30 – Chicago 5, TEXAS 4 (OT)

Game 3 – Sat., May 2 – CHICAGO 2, Texas 1

Game 4 – Sun., May 3 – Texas at Chicago, 4:00

*Game 5 – Tue., May 5 – Texas at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern