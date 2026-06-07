Wolves surge past Eagles to force Game 7

Ronan Seeley scored with 4:14 to play in regulation as the Chicago Wolves staved off elimination with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Colorado Eagles in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday evening.

The deciding Game 7 will be played Monday night in Loveland (9:05 ET, ), with the winner advancing to the Calder Cup Finals to face the Eastern Conference champion Toronto Marlies.

With Noel Gunler creating a screen in front, Seeley put a shot on net that beat Colorado’s Trent Miner for his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal.

The Wolves trailed 2-0 after the first period, but they began chipping away at the deficit 2:07 into the second when Juuso Välimäki scored on a power play.

Joel Nyström tied things up with 7:03 left in the third period when he made a spin move around the Eagles’ T.J. Tynan and sent a backhand from the bottom of the left circle that snuck between Miner and the near post.

Jack Ahcan gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 6:09 into the game, carrying the puck from the left point to the right-wing circle before snapping a shot past Amir Miftakhov.

Valtteri Puustinen made it 2-0 with 45.9 seconds left in the opening period, one-timing a shot home after Tristen Nielsen intercepted Miftakhov’s clearing attempt behind the net.

Miftakhov, making his first start of the playoffs for the Wolves, stopped all 23 shots he faced over the final two periods and finished with 36 saves on the night. Miner (11-5) recorded 19 saves for the Eagles.

(Series tied, 3-3)

Game 1 – Thu., May 28 – Chicago 3, COLORADO 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 30 – COLORADO 5, Chicago 2

Game 3 – Tue., June 2 – Colorado 3, CHICAGO 2

Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – CHICAGO 2, Colorado 1

Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – Colorado 7, CHICAGO 3

Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Chicago 3, COLORADO 2

Game 7 – Mon., June 8 – Chicago at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern