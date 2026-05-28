Wolves win power play battle, grab Game 1

Noel Gunler’s goal with 7:06 left in the second period was the difference as the Chicago Wolves began the Western Conference Finals with a 3-2 win at Colorado on Thursday night.

The Eagles host Game 2 of the best-of-seven series on Saturday evening (8:05 ET, ).

All five goals in the game were scored on the power play, but the Wolves successfully killed off two Eagles man-advantages in the third period to secure the victory. Chicago was 3-for-5, while Colorado went 2-for-7.

Justin Robidas and Bradly Nadeau had the other goals for Chicago, and Ryan Suzuki tallied two assists. Alex Barré-Boulet and Tristen Nielsen scored for Colorado.

Cayden Primeau (7-3) made 33 saves as the Wolves earned their sixth one-goal victory of the playoffs.

Trent Miner (8-3) stopped 15 shots for the Eagles, who lost at Blue Arena for the first time in seven home games this postseason.

(Chicago leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 28 – Chicago 3, COLORADO 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 30 – Chicago at Colorado, 8:05

Game 3 – Tue., June 2 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00

Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – Colorado at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Chicago at Colorado, 8:05

*Game 7 – Mon., June 8 – Chicago at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern