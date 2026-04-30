Wolves work overtime to even series with Stars

Domenick Fensore scored 10:27 into overtime to give the Chicago Wolves a 5-4 win over the Texas Stars in Game 2 of their Central Division semifinal series on Thursday night.

With the best-of-five even at one game apiece, the teams head to Rosemont, Ill., to complete the series, beginning with Game 3 on Saturday.

Fensore one-timed a pass from Ryan Suzuki and beat Rémi Poirier for his first career playoff goal. The 2026 AHL All-Star had scored two overtime goals during the regular season.

After being shut out in Game 1 on Tuesday, Chicago rallied from three separate one-goal deficits in regulation of Game 2. Juuso Välimäki scored twice and Cal Foote added a goal and an assist as the Wolves’ blue line accounted for four of their five goals in the contest.

Matthew Seminoff, Michael Karow and Ellis Rickwood tallied a goal and an assist each for the Stars.

Cayden Primeau made 25 saves for Chicago, stopping all 11 shots he faced in the third period and overtime.

Poirier stopped 26 shots for Texas.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 28 – TEXAS 2, Chicago 0

Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 30 – Chicago 5, TEXAS 4 (OT)

Game 3 – Sat., May 2 – Texas at Chicago, 8:00

Game 4 – Sun., May 3 – Texas at Chicago, 4:00

*Game 5 – Tue., May 5 – Texas at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern