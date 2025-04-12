Wranglers join playoff field

The Calgary Wranglers clinched a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday thanks to Tucson’s 2-1 overtime loss at Rockford.

The Wranglers are postseason-bound for the third time in as many seasons since beginning play in 2022-23.

The Pacific Division will see seven teams make the postseason. The first-place finisher will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place teams will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.