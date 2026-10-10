News

Zajíček credited with goal in Bruins’ win

by AHL PR

Šimon Zajíček became the first Providence Bruins goaltender ever to be credited with scoring a goal, helping the B’s to a 6-2 win over Charlotte on Saturday night.

Zajíček was the last Providence player to touch the puck before the Checkers inadvertently sent it the length of the ice and into their own empty net.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Providence Bruins (@ahlbruins)

Zajíček also made 30 saves and Mikey Eyssimont recorded a hat trick as the Bruins earned their first win of the season and the first career victory for head coach Trent Whitfield.

GoalieTeamDateOpponentMethod
Darcy WakalukRochester AmericansDec. 5, 1987@ Uticashot puck
Paul CohenSpringfield IndiansMar. 28, 1992vs. Rochestershot puck
Robb StauberRochester AmericansOct. 9, 1995@ Prince Edward Islandshot puck
Christian BronsardSyracuse CrunchOct. 30, 1999@ Rochesterlast player to touch puck
Jean-Francois LabbeHartford Wolf PackFeb. 5, 2000@ Quebecshot puck
Chris MasonMilwaukee AdmiralsOct. 15, 2001@ Utahlast player to touch puck
Antero NiittymakiPhiladelphia PhantomsApr. 11, 2004@ Hersheylast player to touch puck
Seamus KotykMilwaukee AdmiralsApr. 17, 2005@ San Antonioshot puck
Drew MacIntyreManitoba MooseFeb. 20, 2008@ Chicagolast player to touch puck
Chris HoltBinghamton SenatorsMar. 19, 2010vs. Rochestershot puck
Reto BerraLake Erie MonstersJan. 16, 2015@ Chicagoshot puck
Jonas GustavssonBakersfield CondorsMar. 24, 2017vs. San Diegolast player to touch puck
Alex NedeljkovicCharlotte CheckersMar. 10, 2018vs. Hartfordshot puck
Tristan JarryW-B/Scranton PenguinsNov. 14, 2018@ Springfieldshot puck
Max LagaceChicago Wolves
May 25, 2019 (playoffs)@ San Diegolast player to touch puck
Collin DeliaRockford IceHogsDec. 17, 2021@ Texaslast player to touch puck
Lukas DostalSan Diego GullsMar. 2, 2022@ Coloradoshot puck
Joel HoferSpringfield ThunderbirdsMay 12, 2022 (playoffs)vs. W-B/Scrantonshot puck
Jesper WallstedtIowa WildNov. 12, 2022@ Chicagoshot puck
Pyotr KochetkovChicago Wolves
Mar. 3, 2023@ Manitobashot puck
Strauss MannLaval RocketOct. 18, 2023vs. Rochesterlast player to touch puck
Alex NedeljkovicW-B/Scranton PenguinsNov. 17, 2023@ Providenceshot puck
Jaxson StauberRockford IceHogsFeb. 16, 2024vs. Chicagoshot puck
Louis DomingueHartford Wolf PackApr. 12, 2024vs. Springfieldshot puck
Laurent BrossoitRockford IceHogsDec. 12, 2025vs. Milwaukeeshot puck
Simon ZajicekProvidence BruinsOct. 10, 2026vs. Charlottelast player to touch puck

Related Posts

Locmelis’ road back: ‘I just want to play some hockey’
Divver named recipient of 2025-26 Ellery Award
P-Bruins sign Hanas
NHL.com 32 in 32: Boston Bruins prospects