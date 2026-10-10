Zajíček credited with goal in Bruins’ win

Šimon Zajíček became the first Providence Bruins goaltender ever to be credited with scoring a goal, helping the B’s to a 6-2 win over Charlotte on Saturday night.
Zajíček was the last Providence player to touch the puck before the Checkers inadvertently sent it the length of the ice and into their own empty net.
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Zajíček also made 30 saves and Mikey Eyssimont recorded a hat trick as the Bruins earned their first win of the season and the first career victory for head coach Trent Whitfield.
|Goalie
|Team
|Date
|Opponent
|Method
|Darcy Wakaluk
|Rochester Americans
|Dec. 5, 1987
|@ Utica
|shot puck
|Paul Cohen
|Springfield Indians
|Mar. 28, 1992
|vs. Rochester
|shot puck
|Robb Stauber
|Rochester Americans
|Oct. 9, 1995
|@ Prince Edward Island
|shot puck
|Christian Bronsard
|Syracuse Crunch
|Oct. 30, 1999
|@ Rochester
|last player to touch puck
|Jean-Francois Labbe
|Hartford Wolf Pack
|Feb. 5, 2000
|@ Quebec
|shot puck
|Chris Mason
|Milwaukee Admirals
|Oct. 15, 2001
|@ Utah
|last player to touch puck
|Antero Niittymaki
|Philadelphia Phantoms
|Apr. 11, 2004
|@ Hershey
|last player to touch puck
|Seamus Kotyk
|Milwaukee Admirals
|Apr. 17, 2005
|@ San Antonio
|shot puck
|Drew MacIntyre
|Manitoba Moose
|Feb. 20, 2008
|@ Chicago
|last player to touch puck
|Chris Holt
|Binghamton Senators
|Mar. 19, 2010
|vs. Rochester
|shot puck
|Reto Berra
|Lake Erie Monsters
|Jan. 16, 2015
|@ Chicago
|shot puck
|Jonas Gustavsson
|Bakersfield Condors
|Mar. 24, 2017
|vs. San Diego
|last player to touch puck
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Charlotte Checkers
|Mar. 10, 2018
|vs. Hartford
|shot puck
|Tristan Jarry
|W-B/Scranton Penguins
|Nov. 14, 2018
|@ Springfield
|shot puck
|Max Lagace
|Chicago Wolves
|May 25, 2019 (playoffs)
|@ San Diego
|last player to touch puck
|Collin Delia
|Rockford IceHogs
|Dec. 17, 2021
|@ Texas
|last player to touch puck
|Lukas Dostal
|San Diego Gulls
|Mar. 2, 2022
|@ Colorado
|shot puck
|Joel Hofer
|Springfield Thunderbirds
|May 12, 2022 (playoffs)
|vs. W-B/Scranton
|shot puck
|Jesper Wallstedt
|Iowa Wild
|Nov. 12, 2022
|@ Chicago
|shot puck
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Chicago Wolves
|Mar. 3, 2023
|@ Manitoba
|shot puck
|Strauss Mann
|Laval Rocket
|Oct. 18, 2023
|vs. Rochester
|last player to touch puck
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|W-B/Scranton Penguins
|Nov. 17, 2023
|@ Providence
|shot puck
|Jaxson Stauber
|Rockford IceHogs
|Feb. 16, 2024
|vs. Chicago
|shot puck
|Louis Domingue
|Hartford Wolf Pack
|Apr. 12, 2024
|vs. Springfield
|shot puck
|Laurent Brossoit
|Rockford IceHogs
|Dec. 12, 2025
|vs. Milwaukee
|shot puck
|Simon Zajicek
|Providence Bruins
|Oct. 10, 2026
|vs. Charlotte
|last player to touch puck