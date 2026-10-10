Zajíček credited with goal in Bruins’ win

Šimon Zajíček became the first Providence Bruins goaltender ever to be credited with scoring a goal, helping the B’s to a 6-2 win over Charlotte on Saturday night.

Zajíček was the last Providence player to touch the puck before the Checkers inadvertently sent it the length of the ice and into their own empty net.

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Zajíček also made 30 saves and Mikey Eyssimont recorded a hat trick as the Bruins earned their first win of the season and the first career victory for head coach Trent Whitfield.