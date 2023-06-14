NHL Network to televise remainder of Calder Cup Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that broadcasts of Games 4 through 7 of the 2023 Calder Cup Finals between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Hershey Bears will be televised on NHL Network.

Bears play-by-play broadcaster Zack Fisch will have the call, joined by Todd Sadowski and Andrew Kalista of Fox 43 WPMT-TV. The games will also air on NBC Sports Washington, and will stream on AHLTV.

In addition, the games will be heard on NHL Network Radio (SiriusXM 91).

The Western Conference champion Firebirds, top development affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Seattle Kraken, are taking on the Eastern Conference champion Bears, top development affiliate of the Washington Capitals, in the AHL’s championship series. Coachella Valley currently leads, two games to one.

