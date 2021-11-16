News

Nightingale joins IceHogs as assistant coach

by AHL PR
The Rockford IceHogs today announced that former team captain Jared Nightingale has joined the coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Nightingale, 39, played 67 games with the IceHogs and served as captain during the 2013-14 season. Overall, the native of Jackson, Mich., appeared in 472 AHL games over parts of 12 seasons with Springfield, Iowa, Chicago, Hartford/Connecticut, Syracuse, Rockford, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee and Norfolk.

Since retiring in 2017, Nightingale has served as an assistant coach with Omaha (USHL), the U.S. National Team Development Program, Saginaw (OHL) and Flint (OHL).

