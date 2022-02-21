Wolves’ Noesen named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Chicago Wolves forward Stefan Noesen has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 20, 2022.

Noesen scored six goals in three games last week, beginning on Tuesday with a power-play tally in the Wolves’ 4-3 loss to Milwaukee. On Saturday night, Noesen recorded his first career hat trick as Chicago came from behind in the third period to defeat Iowa, 5-3. And on Sunday afternoon, Noesen scored twice more – his eighth multiple-goal effort of the season – as the Wolves downed the Wild, 5-1.

Noesen has moved into the AHL lead with 28 goals and ranks fourth with 50 points in 41 games for Chicago in 2021-22. Signed by Carolina as a free agent on Aug. 1, 2021, Noesen has also skated in two NHL games with the Hurricanes this season.

A ninth-year pro, Noesen has totaled 68 goals and 76 assists for 144 points in 195 career AHL games with Chicago, Toronto, San Jose, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, San Diego and Norfolk. The native of Plano, Texas, was a first-round pick by Ottawa in the 2011 NHL Draft and has skated in 207 games in the NHL with Anaheim, New Jersey, Pittsburgh, San Jose, Toronto and Carolina, amassing 31 goals and 23 assists for 54 points.