Nolan signs with WBS Penguins

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed forward Jordan Nolan to an American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Nolan enters his 11th professional season after appearing in 60 games with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage last year, serving as team captain and posting 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points.

In 255 career AHL games with San Antonio and Manchester, Nolan has tallied 44 goals and 63 assists for 107 points.

Originally a seventh-round selection by Los Angeles in the 2009 NHL Draft, Nolan has skated in 375 regular-season games in the NHL with the Kings, Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. He won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2012 and 2014, and was a member of the Blues organization when they won in 2019.