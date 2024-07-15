Oilers acquire Jarventie from Ottawa

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Roby Jarventie and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson.

Jarventie recorded nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 22 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2023-24. He also made his NHL debut with Ottawa and tallied one assist in seven appearances.

The 21-year-old native of Tampere, Finland, has totaled 38 goals and 48 assists for 86 points in 136 career AHL contests with Belleville. He was a second-round selection by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Bourgault notched eight goals and 12 assists in 55 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors in 2023-24, his second pro season. As a rookie in 2022-23, he registered 13 goals and 21 assists in 62 games.

The 21-year-old native of L’Islet, Que., was taken in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Oilers.

Chiasson made his AHL debut in 2023-24, appearing in one game with the Condors. He spent most of the season with Fort Wayne (ECHL), where he posted nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 68 contests.

The 21-year-old native of Abbotsford, B.C., was a fourth-round draft pick by Edmonton in 2021.