Oilers acquire Podkolzin from Canucks

by AHL PR
Darren Francis Photography

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Podkolzin recorded 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points in 44 games with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks in 2023-24. He added two assists in 19 NHL contests with Vancouver.

The 10th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, Podkolzin has totaled 22 goals and 24 assists in 72 regular-season games with Abbotsford. He has also skated in five Calder Cup Playoff matches, posting one goal and two assists.

The 23-year-old Moscow native has compiled 18 goals and 17 assists in 137 career NHL outings.

