Oilers acquire Savoie from Sabres

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Matt Savoie from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forwards Ryan McLeod and Ty Tullio.

Savoie, the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, made his pro debut with the AHL’s Rochester Americans during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs and saw action in six games with the Amerks in 2023-24, tallying two goals and three assists. He spent most of the season in the Western Hockey League, totaling 30 goals and 41 assists for 71 points in 34 regular-season games between Wenatchee and Moose Jaw before notching 24 points in 19 playoff games to help the Warriors to the WHL championship.

Savoie made his NHL debut on Nov. 10, 2023, skating for Buffalo in their 3-2 win over Minnesota. He also represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Tullio, 22, tallied nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 54 gamers with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors in 2023-24, his second pro season. He played 63 games as a rookie in 2022-23, tallying 13 goals and 13 assists.

Tullio was a fifth-round pick by Edmonton in the 2020 NHL Draft.