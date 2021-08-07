Oilers ink Perlini to one-year deal

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Brendan Perlini to a one-year, two-way contract.

Perlini returns to North America after skating with Ambri-Piotta in Switzerland in 2020-21. A veteran of 239 NHL games, Perlini has collected 46 goals and 30 assists for 76 points over four seasons with Arizona, Chicago and Detroit.

A first-round choice (12th overall) by the Coyotes in the 2014 NHL Draft, Perlini made his pro debut with the AHL’s Portland Pirates during the 2015 Calder Cup Playoffs, and notched 14 goals and five assists in just 17 games as a rookie with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2016-17.