Oilers re-sign Benson

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Tyler Benson to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2022-23 season.

Benson played a career-high 29 games in the NHL with the Oilers last season, scoring his first career NHL goal and adding an assist. He also skated in 18 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, posting four goals and eight assists.

Benson, 24, enters his fifth pro season having notched 38 goals and 115 assists for 153 points in 174 career AHL contests with the Condors. He was an AHL All-Rookie Team selection and a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2018-19, and played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2020.

An Edmonton native, Benson was selected by the Oilers in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft. He has one goal and two assists in 36 career NHL outings.