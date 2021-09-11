Oilers re-sign Marody

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Cooper Marody to a one-year, two-way contract.

Marody led the American Hockey League with 21 goals and tied for third in overall scoring with 36 points in 39 games for the Bakersfield Condors in 2020-21, his third pro campaign. He added one goal and two assists in six postseason games as the Condors won the Pacific Division title.

A native of Brighton, Mich., Marody was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018-19 and has registered 46 goals and 74 assists for 120 points in 130 career AHL contests with the Condors.

Originally selected by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Marody was acquired by Edmonton on Mar. 21, 2018. He has appeared in six career NHL games with the Oilers.