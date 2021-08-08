Oilers re-sign netminder Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a two-year, two-way contract.

Skinner, 22, led the American Hockey League in wins (20), minutes played (1,786) and saves (753) in 2020-21, going 20-9-1 with a 2.38 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and two shutouts in 31 appearances with the Bakersfield Condors.

He also backstopped the Condors to the Pacific Division playoff title, going 4-2 in six postseason games with a 2.68 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

Edmonton’s third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Skinner made his NHL debut on Jan. 31, 2021, making 33 saves in a win vs. Ottawa.

In 78 AHL games over three pro seasons, Skinner has a record of 40-28-7 with a 2.91 GAA, a .900 save percentage and three shutouts.