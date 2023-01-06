Oilers sign forward Bailey

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract and placed him on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the Bakersfield Condors.

Bailey signed an AHL deal with the Condors on Sept. 8 and has tallied four goals and six assists for 10 points in 16 games this season.

An eighth-year pro, Bailey has played 312 games in the AHL with Bakersfield, Abbotsford, Utica, Lehigh Valley and Rochester, and has tallied 115 goals and 93 assists for 208 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2017.

Originally a second-round choice by Buffalo in the 2013 NHL Draft, Bailey has also skated in 82 NHL games with Buffalo, Philadelphia and Vancouver, totaling five goals and four assists.