O’Regan leads Silver Knights to sweep

Danny O’Regan notched two goals and an assist to lead Henderson to a 4-2 win over San Jose on Sunday afternoon, sending the Silver Knights into the Pacific Division Finals on the strength of a two-game sweep of the Barracuda.

Henderson will host the winner of the other semifinal series between San Diego and Bakersfield in a best-of-three final for the division title.

O’Regan, who finished second in the AHL with 37 points in 37 games during the regular season, forced a turnover that led to Gage Quinney‘s shorthanded goal in the first period, then stole the puck and scored a shorthanded marker of his own — the first of his career — in the second. The former Barracuda winger also scored a power-play goal after San Jose had cut the Silver Knights’ lead to 3-2.

Tomas Jurco netted a goal for Henderson, and Logan Thompson (2-0) finished with 30 saves in Game 2.

Jake McGrew and Maxim Letunov had the Barracuda goals, and Josef Korenar (2-2) stopped 24 shots.

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-3)

(1) Henderson Silver Knights vs. (4) San Jose Barracuda

Game 1 – Fri., May 21 – Henderson 4, San Jose 1

Game 2 – Sun., May 23 – Henderson 4, San Jose 2

— All games at Las Vegas, NV