O’Reilly picks up 600th point

Cal O’Reilly became the 47th player in AHL history with 600 career regular-season points when he scored a first-period goal for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in their game at Providence on Friday night.

The 33-year-old O’Reilly is in his 14th professional season and is a five-time AHL All-Star. In 701 career AHL contests with Lehigh Valley, Iowa, Toronto, Rochester, Utica, Portland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Milwaukee, O’Reilly has totaled 124 goals and 477 assists for 601 points.

O’Reilly has also skated in 88 playoff games in the AHL, recording 15 goals and 44 assists for 59 points. He reached the Calder Cup Finals with Milwaukee in 2006 and with Utica in 2015.

A 2005 draft choice by Nashville (fifth round), O’Reilly has played 145 games in the NHL with Nashville, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Minnesota, recording 16 goals and 33 assists for 49 points.