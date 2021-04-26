O’Reilly reaches 500 assists for AHL career

Lehigh Valley Phantoms captain Cal O’Reilly recorded three assists in Monday night’s 6-5 win over the Binghamton Devils, giving him 500 helpers for his American Hockey League career.

O’Reilly is just the 10th player in league history to reach 500 assists.

The 34-year-old Toronto native is in his 15th professional season and is a five-time AHL All-Star. In 742 career AHL contests with Lehigh Valley, Iowa, Toronto, Rochester, Utica, Portland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Milwaukee, O’Reilly has totaled 129 goals and 500 assists for 629 points, good for 36th all-time in scoring.

O’Reilly has also skated in 88 playoff games in the AHL, recording 15 goals and 44 assists for 59 points. He reached the Calder Cup Finals with Milwaukee in 2006 and with Utica in 2015.

A 2005 draft choice by Nashville (fifth round), O’Reilly has played 145 games in the NHL with Nashville, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Minnesota, recording 16 goals and 33 assists for 49 points.