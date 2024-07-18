O’Reilly returning to Admirals for 19th pro season

The Milwaukee Admirals have re-signed forward Cal O’Reilly to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

O’Reilly enters his 19th professional campaign after notching 10 goals and 20 assists in 69 games for the Admirals in 2023-24. He added two goals and four assists in 15 playoff games as the Admirals reached the Western Conference Finals.

The Toronto native ranks 12th all-time with 954 career regular-season games played in the AHL, 46 away from becoming the ninth player ever to reach 1,000 contests. When he makes his 2024-25 debut, O’Reilly will join Willie Marshall (20), Fred Glover (20) and Bryan Helmer (19) as the only players in league history to skate in at least 18 different AHL seasons.

Over his AHL time with Milwaukee, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Portland, Utica, Toronto, Rochester, Iowa and Lehigh Valley, O’Reilly has compiled 166 goals and 568 assists (ranking sixth all-time) for 734 points (25th all-time). He is the Admirals franchise’s career leader in assists (217) and points (283).

In the postseason, O’Reilly has amassed 17 goals and 48 assists in 105 contests, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with Milwaukee in 2006 and with Utica in 2015. On May 26, 2024, he became the 22nd player ever to appear in 100 Calder Cup Playoff games.

An alternate captain with the Admirals last season, O’Reilly has worn the captain’s “C” for four different AHL clubs (Lehigh Valley 2019-23, Iowa 2017-19, Rochester 2015-17, Utica 2014-15), and has also played in five AHL All-Star Classics. In 2020-21, he was the recipient of the AHL’s Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.

O’Reilly was drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2005 and has played 145 games in the NHL with Nashville, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Minnesota, recording 16 goals and 33 assists for 49 points.