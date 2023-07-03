O’Reilly returning to Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Admirals have signed forward Cal O’Reilly to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

O’Reilly returns to Milwaukee, where he spent the first four years of his professional career after being drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2005. He is still the franchise’s second-leading scorer with 253 points in 262 games in an Admirals uniform.

The Toronto native enters his 18th pro season with 156 goals and 548 assists for 704 points in 885 career AHL contests with Lehigh Valley, Iowa, Rochester, Toronto, Utica, Portland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Milwaukee. He ranks seventh in AHL history in assists and tied for 24th in points, as well as 19th in games played.

In the postseason, O’Reilly has amassed 15 goals and 44 assists in 90 games, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with Milwaukee in 2006 and with Utica in 2015.

O’Reilly has served as captain of four different AHL clubs (Lehigh Valley 2019-23, Iowa 2017-19, Rochester 2015-17, Utica 2014-15), and has played in five AHL All-Star Classics. In 2020-21, he was the recipient of the AHL’s Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.

O’Reilly has played 145 games in the NHL with Nashville, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Minnesota, recording 16 goals and 33 assists for 49 points.