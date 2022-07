The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Kristiāns Rubīns to a one-year, two-way contract for 2022-23.

Rubins skated in 58 games for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in 2021-22, posting one goal and 10 assists for 11 points.

He made his NHL debut last season as well, appearing in three games for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In 142 career AHL games over four seasons with Toronto, the 24-year-old Rubins has recorded four goals and 27 assists for 31 points.