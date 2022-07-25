Ottawa inks Hawryluk

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract.

Hawryluk spent the 2021-22 season with Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, recording eight goals and 11 assists in 39 games.

Hawryluk previously played five seasons in North America, including 148 games in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds where he tallied 27 goals and 68 assists for 95 points.

A second-round pick by Florida in the 2014 NHL Draft, Hawryluk has skated in 98 games in the NHL with the Panthers, Senators and Vancouver Canucks, collecting 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points.