Ottawa re-signs Daccord to three-year pact

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed goaltender Joey Daccord to a three-year contract through the 2022-23 season.

The first two years are a two-way deal, and the third year is one-way.

Daccord, 24, appeared in 24 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2019-20, going 15-6-2 with a 2.61 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and one shutout. Daccord also played 12 games in the ECHL with Brampton (7-5-0, 2.85, .901).

A seventh-round pick by Ottawa in the 2015 NHL Draft, Daccord played three seasons at Arizona State University, where he was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s outstanding goaltender in 2018-19. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2019, stopping 35 shots in a 5-2 loss at Buffalo.