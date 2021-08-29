Ottawa re-signs Gustavsson to two-year deal

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a two-year contract. The first year of the contract is a two-way deal, and the second year is one-way.

Gustavsson, 23, made his NHL debut with Ottawa in 2020-21 and posted a record of 5-1-2 over nine games with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.

He also made 13 appearances with the AHL’s Belleville Senators, going 5-7-1 with a 2.86 GAA, a .910 save percentage and one shutout.

A native of Skelleftea, Sweden, Gustavsson was originally a second-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2016 NHL Draft. He has played 75 games in the AHL with Belleville and has a record of 34-33-6 with a 3.20 GAA, an .894 save percentage and two shutouts.

Internationally, Gustavsson helped Sweden earn a silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.