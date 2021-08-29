The 2021-22 AHL schedule is here! Details
News

Ottawa re-signs Gustavsson to two-year deal

by AHL PR
Photo: Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photography

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a two-year contract. The first year of the contract is a two-way deal, and the second year is one-way.

Gustavsson, 23, made his NHL debut with Ottawa in 2020-21 and posted a record of 5-1-2 over nine games with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.
He also made 13 appearances with the AHL’s Belleville Senators, going 5-7-1 with a 2.86 GAA, a .910 save percentage and one shutout.

A native of Skelleftea, Sweden, Gustavsson was originally a second-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2016 NHL Draft. He has played 75 games in the AHL with Belleville and has a record of 34-33-6 with a 3.20 GAA, an .894 save percentage and two shutouts.

Internationally, Gustavsson helped Sweden earn a silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Related Posts

From hockey to Katy Trail, McKenna’s journey honors grandfather
Senators ink three to AHL deals
Senators ink Åberg, Sherwood, Heatherington
Ottawa signs Agozzino to one-year deal