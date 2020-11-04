Ottawa re-signs Jaros to one-year deal

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed defenseman Christian Jaros to a one-year, two-way contract.

Jaros, 24, notched two goals and 13 assists for 15 points in 34 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators last season, and tied for second on the team with a plus-20 rating. Jaros also recorded three assists in 13 NHL games with Ottawa.

A fifth-round selection by Ottawa in the 2015 NHL Draft, Jaros has appeared in 79 AHL games over his three pro seasons, totaling five goals and 26 assists for 31 points. In 76 NHL games with Ottawa, he has registered one goal and 12 assists.