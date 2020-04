The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Jonathan Aspirot to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old Aspirot has collected two goals and 14 assists for 16 points along with a plus-14 rating in 44 games for the AHL’s Belleville Senators this season. He ranks third among team defensemen in scoring.

A native of Mascouche, Que., Aspirot spent his junior career with Moncton (QMJHL), recording 73 points in 188 games.