Ottawa signs Bibeau, Larsson

The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Antoine Bibeau and defenseman Jacob Larsson to one-year, two-way contracts.

Bibeau made 10 appearances for the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers in 2021-22, going 4-1-2 with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He also played 14 games with Allen in the ECHL.

A veteran of eight AHL seasons, Bibeau has played 202 games with Charlotte, Chicago, Colorado, San Jose and Toronto and has a career record of 104-65-23 with a 2.72 GAA, a .908 save percentage and 16 shutouts. He was an AHL All-Star in 2018.

Originally selected by Toronto in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Bibeau has played four games in the NHL with Toronto and Colorado (2-1-0, 2.52, .907).

Larsson, a first-round pick by Anaheim in the 2015 NHL Draft, has spent the last six seasons between the Ducks and the AHL’s San Diego Gulls. In 2021-22, he posted two goals and 13 assists in 55 games with San Diego while adding one assist in six NHL contests.

Larsson has played 136 career games in the AHL with the Gulls, tallying six goals and 34 assists for 40 points. In 165 career NHL games with Anaheim, he has three goals and 21 assists for 24 points.