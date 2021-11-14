Ottawa signs defenseman Leslie

The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Zac Leslie to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season.

Leslie has skated in nine games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators this season, collecting two assists.

An Ottawa native, Leslie has skated in 304 career AHL contests with Belleville, Stockton, Chicago and Ontario, tallying 21 goals and 85 assists for 106 points. He also has three goals and seven assists in 33 postseason games, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with Chicago in 2019.

Leslie was originally a sixth-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2013 NHL Draft. He signed an AHL deal with Belleville on Aug. 10, 2021.