Ottawa signs Haley to two-way deal

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Micheal Haley to a one-year, two-way contract.

A 13-year pro, Haley spent the 2019-20 season with the New York Rangers, collecting one goal in 22 NHL games.

The native of Guelph, Ont., has appeared in 480 career AHL contests with Bridgeport, Hartford/Connecticut, Worcester, San Jose and Springfield, totaling 88 goals and 82 assists for 170 points along with 1,105 penalty minutes.

Haley has skated in 270 regular-season games in the NHL with the Rangers, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and New York Islanders, recording 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points as well as 687 PIM.