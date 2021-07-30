Panthers agree to terms with Dalpe

The Florida Panthers have agreed to terms with forward Zac Dalpe on a two-year, two-way contract.

Dalpe skated in 12 NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2020-21, recording two goals and one assist. He also notched three goals and an assist in five games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters.

Dalpe has skated in 383 AHL games over 11 pro seasons with Cleveland, Iowa, Rochester, Utica, Charlotte and Albany, posting 151 goals and 135 assists for 286 points. He earned AHL All-Rookie Team honors in 2010-11 and established a career high with 33 goals in 2018-19.

A native of Paris, Ont., Dalpe was originally a second-round pick by Carolina in the 2008 NHL Draft. The Ohio State product has skated in 153 NHL games with Carolina, Vancouver, Buffalo, Minnesota and Columbus, recording 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points.