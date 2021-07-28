Panthers agree to terms with Gibson

The Florida Panthers have agreed to terms with goaltender Christopher Gibson on a one-year, two-way contract.

Gibson spent most of the 2020-21 season with the Tampa Bay Lightning’s taxi squad, and was with the team as they captured the 2021 Stanley Cup championship. Gibson played two games with the Lightning (1-1-0, 2.66, .875) and two games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch (2-0-0, 2.51, .925) last season.

Gibson has appeared in 210 AHL games with Syracuse, Bridgeport and Toronto over his eight pro seasons, compiling a record of 107-67-22 with a 2.60 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and 11 shutouts. He was an AHL All-Star in 2018.

Originally selected by Los Angeles in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft, Gibson has played 16 games in the NHL with the N.Y. Islanders and Tampa Bay, going 4-5-3 with a 3.33 GAA and a .901 save percentage.