Panthers agree to terms with Mayhew

The Florida Panthers have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with forward Gerry Mayhew.

Mayhew skated in 40 NHL games between the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks in 2021-22, totaling 11 goals and one assist. He also notched nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in 24 AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Mayhew has played 252 games in the AHL over five pro seasons with Lehigh Valley and Iowa, recording 106 goals and 88 assists for 194 points. He was voted the AHL’s most valuable player in 2019-20 when he tallied 39 goals and 61 points in just 49 games for the Wild.

In 57 career NHL contests with Philadelphia, Anaheim and Minnesota, Mayhew has recorded 13 goals and two assists.