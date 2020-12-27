Panthers ink Connauton to tryout

The Florida Panthers have signed defenseman Kevin Connauton to a professional tryout.

Entering his 11th pro season in 2020-21, Connauton skated in 38 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2019-20, collecting five goals and 22 assists for 27 points. He also appeared in four regular-season NHL games and tallied one assist in four Stanley Cup Playoff contests with the Colorado Avalanche.

Connauton has played 261 games in the AHL with Colorado, Tucson, Texas, Chicago and Manitoba, registering 39 goals and 79 assists for 118 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2012.

A third-round choice by Vancouver in the 2009 NHL Draft, Connauton has played 314 games in the NHL with Colorado, Arizona, Columbus and Dallas, totaling 27 goals and 49 assists for 76 points.