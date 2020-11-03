Panthers re-sign Marchment

The Florida Panthers have re-signed forward Mason Marchment to a one-year, two-way contract.

Marchment appeared in 30 AHL games between the Toronto Marlies and the Springfield Thunderbirds in 2019-20, totaling 13 goals and seven assists for 20 points. He also produced one assist in four games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, making his NHL debut on Jan. 2, 2020.

Over four pro seasons, Marchment has skated in 130 regular-season AHL games and has recorded 38 goals and 34 assists for 72 points. He has added 10 goals and six assists in 33 postseason contests and was a member of the Marlies’ Calder Cup championship team in 2018, scoring the winning goal in Game 7 of the Finals vs. Texas.

Marchment was acquired by the Panthers from Toronto on Feb. 19, 2020, in exchange for Denis Malgin.